Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 31,091 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,448 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,091 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of First Majestic Silver worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

AG opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -3.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AG. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

