Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,648 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $42,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.79.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $86.80 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

