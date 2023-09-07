Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
