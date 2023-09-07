Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,881,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

ACGL opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

