Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 9,795 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 59.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

