Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 6,369 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $559.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $494.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.41. The firm has a market cap of $531.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $561.93.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total value of $3,432,432.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,240,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,665,471,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total transaction of $3,432,432.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,240,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,665,471,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 828,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,988,181,235. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

