Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 231.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in United States Steel by 3.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 52,853 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in United States Steel by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in United States Steel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on X shares. BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $31.02 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,944 shares of company stock worth $3,217,822. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

