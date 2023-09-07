Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $920,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,026,098 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $156.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $137.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.