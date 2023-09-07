Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 45,082 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.