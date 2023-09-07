Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

ONCT opened at $0.29 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,985.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

