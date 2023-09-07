Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %
ONCT opened at $0.29 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.54.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,985.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
