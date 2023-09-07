O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of D stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.