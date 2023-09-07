NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

SRV stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund news, insider John Alban bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,112.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 166.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Featured Stories

