Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NXP stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth $4,266,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 212,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,416,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

