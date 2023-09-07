Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

