Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NAN opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $157,000.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

