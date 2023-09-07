Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JMM opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $6.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

