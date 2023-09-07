Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NAZ opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

