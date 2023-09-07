Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOVN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Novan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novan

Novan Trading Up 14.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $0.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at $165,000. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

(Get Free Report)

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.