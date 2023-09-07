Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

