MML Investors Services LLC Has $18.99 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1,211.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $634.50 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $689.70 and its 200-day moving average is $673.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

