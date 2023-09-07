MML Investors Services LLC Has $18.74 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $95.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

