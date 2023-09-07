MML Investors Services LLC Has $12.53 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,307 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

F opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

