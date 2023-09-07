Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.00 million-$295.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.52 million. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.88-$1.08 EPS.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MEI stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

MEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

