Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $422,150,000 after purchasing an additional 775,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,698,000 after purchasing an additional 421,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 111,336 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,489,000 after buying an additional 3,291,349 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,754.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,605. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. UBS Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.