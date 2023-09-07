Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 217,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

