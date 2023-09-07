Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.98. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lipocine Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,395,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

