Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Shares of LPCN stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.98. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lipocine
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.