Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 78,054 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,054 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,427. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

