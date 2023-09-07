Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.47. 345,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,535. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

