iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.35% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,064,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $160.84 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

