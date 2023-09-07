iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 13.00% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $980,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $159,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF opened at $209.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.26. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $214.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.