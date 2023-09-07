Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter worth $211,000. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

