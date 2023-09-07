Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 138.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $4.82 on Thursday, hitting $555.77. 307,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,071. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $557.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.55.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,195 shares of company stock valued at $34,456,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

