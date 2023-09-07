Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Intellicheck by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 53,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

