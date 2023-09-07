Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.38.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
