Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,022 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 591,065 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

