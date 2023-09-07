Inceptionr LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 56.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $55,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley raised Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $108.63 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.04 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

