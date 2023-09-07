Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GORO

Gold Resource Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.53. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 71.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 511,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Gold Resource by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 182,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.