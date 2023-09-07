GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69.
In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
