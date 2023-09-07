Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

