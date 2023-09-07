FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $47.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.06.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

