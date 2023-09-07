Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,817 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $88,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $148.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.89. The stock has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

