Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.0001 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.
Fomento Económico Mexicano has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $109.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $119.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $27,473,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 655,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,238,000 after buying an additional 341,382 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $26,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,232,000 after acquiring an additional 312,028 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
