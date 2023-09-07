Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.0001 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $109.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $119.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $27,473,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 655,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,238,000 after buying an additional 341,382 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $26,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,232,000 after acquiring an additional 312,028 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

View Our Latest Report on FMX

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.