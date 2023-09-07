Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given New GBX 1,460 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,805 ($22.80) to GBX 1,460 ($18.44) in a research report report published on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GMVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,848 ($23.34) to GBX 1,745 ($22.04) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,390 ($17.55) to GBX 1,410 ($17.81) in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $14.30 on Friday. Entain has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

