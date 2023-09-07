Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Insider Acquires £50,000 in Stock

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Free Report) insider Richard G. T. Stenhouse acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,147.26).
Eneraqua Technologies Stock Performance
ETP opened at GBX 95 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The company has a market cap of £31.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 207.14. Eneraqua Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.60 ($4.92).
Eneraqua Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Eneraqua Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Eneraqua Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.62%.
Eneraqua Technologies Company Profile
Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for social housing, commercial clients, and residential sectors. The company offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eneraqua Technologies
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Eneraqua Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneraqua Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.