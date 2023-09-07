Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,611 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Eaton Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.58. The stock had a trading volume of 229,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,680. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $233.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

