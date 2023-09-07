Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance
DCT opened at $18.99 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duck Creek Technologies
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.