Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 6.6 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

DHC stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $577.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

Insider Transactions at Diversified Healthcare Trust

In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,011,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $5,772,304.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,257,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,269,771.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,377,558.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,011,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $5,772,304.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,257,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,269,771.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,916,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,773. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.