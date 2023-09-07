CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CCLP opened at $1.18 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.97.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at CSI Compressco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

In related news, CEO John Earl Jackson purchased 25,000 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,041.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 169,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Further Reading

