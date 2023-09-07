Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

