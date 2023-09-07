Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1826 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Compagnie Financière Richemont’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Down 5.3 %

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

