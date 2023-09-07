Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Amphenol by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,931,000 after buying an additional 318,121 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 82.0% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 211,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $87.96 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

